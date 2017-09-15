Tbilisi Mayor Davit Narmania May Be Presented as Member of GNERC

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Mayor of Tbilisi Davit Narmania will likely be presented as a candidate for the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC), Interpressnews writes based on a source. Narmania’s term as mayor of Georgia’s capital city ends in October 2017.

Interpressnews writes that the Georgian Dream party is discussing Narmania's future as a member of the GNERC. According to legislation, the members of the regulatory commission are elected by the Parliament of Georgia. The candidate is presented to the parliament by the chairman of the parliament.

The GNERC currently consists of five members, and two places are available.

Members of the GNERC are one of the highest paid public servants in the country.

If Narmania becomes a member of the commission, his monthly salary will be between 12,000 and 13,000 GEL.