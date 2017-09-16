Openly LGBT Candidate running for Tbilisi City Assembly for First time

ფოტო: ტაბულა

The Republican Party presented their second group of five people for the electoral list of Tbilisi City Assembly for the upcoming local self-governance elections on October 21. In second place is LGBT activist Nino Bolkvadze, who is an openly lesbian woman.

Bolkvadze is a lawyer and has been working for LGBTQ issues in Georgia for several years.

It is the first time in Georgian elections that an openly LGBT person is presented as a candidate of a party.

"Nino's visions coincide with the vision of the Republican Party. We are proud that she trusts the Republican Party. She perceives Tbilisi as a safe city, thus she will work in this area in the Tbilisi City Assembly,” Khatuna Samnidze, the chairperson of the Republican Party, said in an interview with journalists today.

The other five members of the Republican party presented in the electoral list are Tristan Jincharadze, Tina Gelekava, Giorgi Chagiashvili and Giorgi Chubinidze.

