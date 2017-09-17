Saakashvili Plans to Hold Rally in Kiev

ფოტო: Ukrainian News

Former President Mikheil Saakashvili plans to hold a rally in Kiev, Ukraine on October 17, he announced yesterday via Facebook.

Saakashvili, who was formerly the governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region, entered back into Ukraine territory on September 10, after being stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship by President Poroshenko in July while he was abroad. Saakashvili with his supporters physically broke through a police cordon in order to cross the border from Poland. He then continued on to Lviv.

Saakashvili says he has three demands for the rally: the establishment of anti-corruption courts, abolishing the immunity of deputies, and adopting a new electoral law.

"We have decided to join the initiative of civil activists in Kiev on October 17 with three demands: establishment of the anti-corruption courts, abolishing the immunity of deputies, and adopting a new electoral law. The rest of the demands will be gathered throughout Ukraine before October 17,” Saakashvili writes on his Facebook post.

Saakashvili says he plans to arrive in Kiev on September 19 because it is the day of Archangel Michael, the patron saint of Kiev.