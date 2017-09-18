Theresa May Appointed New British Trade Envoy to Georgia

ტერეზა მეი ფოტო: Reuters

On September 12, the UK Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Mr Mark Pritchard, MP, as a British Trade Envoy to Georgia and Armenia.

Trade envoys are a network of parliamentarians appointed by the Prime Minister, drawn from across the political spectrum. Trade envoys engage with one or more emerging markets where substantial trade and investment opportunities have been identified by UK government. They support the drive for economic growth by building on the UK’s existing relations with these markets and maximising bilateral trade.

Mark Pritchard

"I am honoured to have been asked by the Prime Minister to be the UK's first Trade Envoy to Georgia and Armenia. My appointment underscores the importance of increasing the UK's trade and investment in Georgia and Armenia and Her Majesty's Government's commitment to a policy of commercial and business success between our respective countries. There are very many trade and investment opportunities to be realised."- said Pritchard.