Russian Military Helicopters Bomb Bystanders in Accident During Military Exercises

ფოტო: van Sekretarev / AP / TASS

Two Russian military helicopters bombed bystanders in an accident during the “Zapad 2017” joint strategic military exercises between the armed forces of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

Russian media reports that two people were seriously injured and hospitalized. Two cars exploded at the site.

The accident happened at the Luzhsky range close to Saint Petersburg in Russia. The source speaking to Russian media said the accident occurred either on September 17 or 18.

The Zapad 2017 military drills started on September 14 and will continue until September 20, in Western Russia and Belarus. Around 13,000 troops, as well as heavy artillery, various aircraft, and other military equipment are involved in the drills.