Saakashvili Held Rally in Kiev

ფოტო: UNIAN

Ex-president of Georgia and former governor of Odessa region Mikheil Saakashvili held a rally in front of the presidential administration building in Kiev, Ukraine, on September 19.

Saakashvili said that from Kiev he will then travel to Cherkasy oblast and then throughout Ukraine before returning to Kiev for October 17 to stage a rally, together with his supporters, where he will present his reform plans for Ukraine.

Saakashvili re-entered Ukraine on September 10 after having been stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship while abroad in July, becoming a ‘stateless’ person. Saakashvili with his supporters pushed through a police cordon to enter a border crossing from Poland; Saakashvili afterwards expressed his intentions to hold a major rally in Kiev on October 17.

Saakashvili said the reform plans will involve the creation of courts free from corruption, the adoption of a president impeachment law, and other legislative amendments. He says he is not going to take part in the March 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine, but that he is ready to lead the reformers' team which will then enter into executive and legislative bodies and implement these reforms.

At the rally in front of the presidential administration in Kiev, Saakashvili demanded the transfer of the documents based on which Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko took away his Ukrainian citizenship.

"Imagine that you are going for vacation and while you are on vacation, you're fired from a job. You come and ask for your service record, but the former employer replies that you do not work there and you will not get any service record. That’s what they did to me. But the Ukrainian people made another decision.

But how can I go to the court when I do not have any documents on the basis of which they took away my citizenship? I suppose that there is no such document at all. Why do I fight for it? Imagine how they treat those people who do not have friends among the MPs. So many cameras attend my speech, so much material is written in the world, but the government is still fraudulent,” Saakashvili said at the rally.