Parliament Elects Irakli Mekvabishvili as Head of State Audit Office

Parliament of Georgia elected Irakli Mekvabishvili for the position of Head of State Audit Office of Georgia today, with 80 votes for and 0 against.

Mekvabishvili, who was previously the chief banker of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Georgia, was presented as a candidate by parliamentary chairman Irakli Kobakhidze on September 8.

The authority of the former head of the State Audit Office, Lasha Tordia, expired on July 25. Deputy Auditor General Nino Lomjaria has since been performing the duties of the General Auditor.

The General Auditor is elected by the majority of the parliament for a five-year term, and can be nominated for up to two terms. Lasha Tordia held the position for only one term. The General Auditor should not be a member of a political party or be involved in any political activity during the entire term in office.