First 10 Members of UNM Electoral List for Tbilisi City Assembly

ნიკა მელია ფოტო: ენმ

The Election Administration of Georgia (CEC) today released the list of the first ten people on the United National Movement’s electoral list for the Tbilisi City Assembly in the October local self-government elections. The first person on the list is Nika Melia, who was the UNM candidate for Tbilisi mayor in the 2014 local elections. The first ten people on the UNM list are:

1. Nika Melia

2. Nikoloz Vacheishvili

3. Levan Khabeishvili

4. Irakli Nadiradze

5. Lile Liparteliani

6. Marika Datukishvili

7. Tornike Bikashvili

8. Kote Ioseliani

9. Nino Kvitashvili

10. Mariam Gersamia