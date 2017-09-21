Georgian Dream Electoral List for Tbilisi City Assembly
The Georgian Dream party’s Tbilisi mayoral candidate, Kakha Kaladze, today presented the party’s electoral list of candidates for Tbilisi City Assembly, for the October 21 local self-government elections.
The Georgian Dream’s electoral list includes:
Marika Darchia
Beka Davituliani
Tinatin Nibloshvili
Irakli Zarkua
David Rurua
Giorgi Chakvetadze
David Ujmajuridze
Giorgi Akhvlediani
Levan Japaridze
Giorgi Alibegashvili
Tedo Isakadze
Giorgi Darakhvelidze
Erekle Kukhianidze
Anna Lashkhi
Levan Arveladze
Levan Zhorzholiani
Nino Rukhadze
Mikheil Meskhi
Boris Pirtskheliani
Giorgi Kiknavelidze
Beka Sivsivadze
Mamuka Khabareli
Irakli Kutateladze
Levan Pipia
Mariam Kandelaki
"These people will be the advocates of your interests in Tbilisi City Assembly. We will work together and with joint efforts we will make Tbilisi a ‘city full of life,’" Kaladze said at a press conference today.
