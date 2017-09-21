Georgian Dream Electoral List for Tbilisi City Assembly

ფოტო: Kakha Kaladze/Fb.com

The Georgian Dream party’s Tbilisi mayoral candidate, Kakha Kaladze, today presented the party’s electoral list of candidates for Tbilisi City Assembly, for the October 21 local self-government elections.

The Georgian Dream’s electoral list includes:

Marika Darchia

Beka Davituliani

Tinatin Nibloshvili

Irakli Zarkua

David Rurua

Giorgi Chakvetadze

David Ujmajuridze

Giorgi Akhvlediani

Levan Japaridze

Giorgi Alibegashvili

Tedo Isakadze

Giorgi Darakhvelidze

Erekle Kukhianidze

Anna Lashkhi

Levan Arveladze

Levan Zhorzholiani

Nino Rukhadze

Mikheil Meskhi

Boris Pirtskheliani

Giorgi Kiknavelidze

Beka Sivsivadze

Mamuka Khabareli

Irakli Kutateladze

Levan Pipia

Mariam Kandelaki

"These people will be the advocates of your interests in Tbilisi City Assembly. We will work together and with joint efforts we will make Tbilisi a ‘city full of life,’" Kaladze said at a press conference today.