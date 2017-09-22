Georgia’s PM at the UN Assembly: Georgia is Growing, Georgia is Resilient

“

Georgia is growing. Georgia is vibrant. Georgia is resilient in the face of challenges. Georgia carries its share of responsibility. Georgia is all of these things, because Georgia is its citizens. They are the center of our government's strategy, and this is where they will remain.

As we have reached for the world, the world has come to us. Our citizens are the beneficiaries of greater connectivity to the world. Their economic success is a prerequisite for sustained well-being and prosperity both at home, and well beyond Georgia's borders. I speak today as one steward of our nation, with thanks to all who love and support Georgia.

”