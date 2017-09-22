PM: Georgia is Firmly Committed to the Peaceful Resolution of the Russia-Georgia Conflict

“

Since the beginning of 2017, the Russian Federation has intensified its policy of occupation and factual annexation of [the] Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia. It has implemented so-called "integration treaties" and signed so-called "agreements" with the de-facto authorities to absorb Georgia's occupied regions into Russia's military, political, economic and social systems, and accelerated its military build-up in both occupied regions of Georgia. The Russian Federation has intensified the fortification of the occupation lines by installing razor wire fences, trenches, so-called "border signs," and other artificial barriers. Families have even suffered razor wires cutting through their dwellings or farmyards.

Vulnerable groups, such as people in need of medical care and schoolchildren crossing to get an education in their native language, [which is] prohibited in the occupied regions, have been blocked by closed crossing points. Meanwhile, Russia continues to install motion detectors and other technologies to assert full control of all crossings along the occupation line.

Georgia is firmly committed to the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Georgia conflict. The Georgian Government complies with the EU mediated Ceasefire Agreement. It has many times reaffirmed its adherence to legally binding non-use of force. Russia has not reciprocated

