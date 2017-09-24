ICC Chairman Fined by Tbilisi City Court for Criticizing Judge

ფადი ასლი ოქროს ბრენდის დაჯილდოვების ცერემონიალზე ფოტო: facebook.com/iccgeorgia

Tbilisi City Court announced on September 21 its judgement regarding the case brought by City Court Judge Vladimir Kakabadze against the Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Georgia, Mr. Fady Asly.

Judge Kakabadze sued Mr. Asly for moral damages after Mr. Asly publicly accused the judge of corruption in March 2017, following a case where the judge set unprecedently high fines worth 138 million dollars on foreign companies which are the members of ICC.

According to the Court’s decision, for the purpose of restoring the honor and dignity of Judge Kakabadze, Mr. Asly is requested to issue statements to the media channels where he criticized Kakabadze.

The Court partially satisfied the complaint of the judge and has asked Mr. Asly to pay a compensation of 3,000 GEL for moral damages, instead of the requested 20,000 GEL.

ICC chairman Asly says the Court’s decision entails a restriction on freedom of speech and creates a precedent which punishes criticism of public government.

Constitutionalist Davit Zedelashvili, a professor at Central European University, speaking with Tabula said that the legislation in Georgia sets a high standard for freedom of expression, but that the Court intentionally interpreted the law in a wrong way when it made the ruling. Zedelashvili says it sets a signal for everyone that their criticism will be punished.

“This one precedent should be alarming for civil society as it serves the potential of suppressing democratic civic debate through the courts. The Court undermined the fundamental constitutional right to freedom of expression and interpreted the law on freedom of expression in a wrong and willful way.

The Court counted a personal opinion as a factual statement in the proceeding case. Criticism towards a judge cannot be considered to be a factual statement. Naturally, it is the expression of a political opinion, which is absolutely protected by the Constitution of Georgia and by the law on freedom of expression.

The Court declared Asly’s statement to be wrong because of absurd reasons, that the investigation into alleged corruption hadn’t been started yet. By this Court brings any criticism on possible corruption into the Prosecutor’s Office’s arms. With this, the Court is sending a signal to all media outlets or civic activists that they should wait till the end of a Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation before criticizing public figures of corruption,” Zedelashvili told Tabula.

ICC chairman Asly commented again on the Court’s decision in an official statement on September 22:

“Neither a decision from Tbilisi City Court, nor from the Appellate Court or from the Supreme Court will change my opinion that Judge Vladimir Kakabadze is a corrupt judge.

Instead of covering up for corrupted judges, the Georgian Judiciary should clean itself from rotten elements in order to regain trust, credibility, dignity and respectability.

Judge Kakabadze’s dignity was lost the day he issued his corrupt ruling against Philip Morris and British American Tobacco; judges like him belong in jail.

The decision described by Tbilisi City Court as a precedent in the history of the Court aims at scaring citizens from expressing their opinions and criticizing corrupt judges and the corrupt system.

This decision is anti-constitutional in essence as it undermines the Constitution of Georgia that fosters freedom of expression and freedom of speech.

We will appeal this decision at all levels and will take the case to the Strasbourg Court when all recourses in Georgia will be exhausted.

In my opinion a corrupt judge who asks his own court to restore his reputation is like a prostitute who asks her gynecologist to restore her virginity,” Asly said in the press release.