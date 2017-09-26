Udumashvili: I Can’t Take Responsibility for the UNM’s Mistakes or Successes
“UNM mayoral candidate for Tbilisi, Zaliko Udumashvili, who is a former news anchor for Rustavi 2 TV, speaking with TV Pirveli on September 22.
It has been two months since I started my political life. I can’t put a crown on my head because of the successes of this party [United National Movement], neither can I take the responsibility for the mistakes that it had in past. I’ve been in politics for two months, and I can take certain responsibilities for this period of time.”
