Stalin and Mao Zedong Museums Sign Memorandum on Cooperation

An official memorandum of cooperation was signed in Gori today between the Mao Zedong Memorial Museum in Shaoshan, China, where Mao was born, and the Ioseb Stalin Museum in Gori, Georgia. The document was signed by the director of Stalin Museum, Liana Okropiridze and Xiaoming Yuan, the head for tourism of China’s Hunan province.

The municipality of Shida Kartli says the document “involves cooperation in the direction of scientific and educational purposes.”

“The Director of Mao Zedong museum emphasized the importance of the memorandum and thanked the hosts for a warm-hearted greeting,” the local municipality of the Shida Kartli region said.

The two dictators Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin were responsible for more deaths than anyone else in world history. According some estimates, Stalin was responsible for the death of 23 million people, whereas Mao Zedong was responsible for the death of 78 million people.