Georgian Prime Minister Meets with Angela Merkel in Berlin

ფოტო: საქართველოს მთავრობა

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili met with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel in Berlin on September 27.

According to the administration of the Government of Georgia, Kvirikashvili congratulated Merkel on her victory in the elections in Germany this week, and stated that this victory is of crucial importance for Europe.

The official statement issued by the Government of Georgia emphasizes that further strengthening of ties between Germany and Georgia was one of the major topics of discussion between the two leaders:

“During the meeting, special attention was paid to the dynamics in Georgia-Germany political and economic cooperation. The Prime Minister informed Angela Merkel of the country's ongoing reforms and economic situation. It was pointed out that Georgia offers an investment-friendly environment, as evidenced by rankings from different international institutions,” reads the statement issued by the Government of Georgia.

The statement also says that the issue of Georgia’s occupied territories was also addressed in the meeting:

“During the meeting, the Russia-Georgia conflict was discussed and the situation in Georgia's occupied territories and along the occupation line. Special emphasis was placed on Georgia's steps toward peaceful conflict resolution and active reconciliation policy, and the important role of the EU in this direction was also singled out.”

Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, the Prime Minister's Foreign Adviser Tedo Japaridze, and Georgia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Germany Lado Chanturia were also present at the meeting.

Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) gained 33.2% of the votes in the elections, gaining 246 seats in the German Bundestag (parliament). This is the lowest number of seats that the party has held in the parliament since 1949.