VIDEO: “Cheers to Georgia!” - Prince Harry and Georgian Military Personnel at Invictus Games

Georgian military personnel won gold medals in volleyball at the international paralympic Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The games are for injured or wounded military service personnel.

The Georgian team competed and won against the United Kingdom team in the final volleyball match. Prince Harry of Wales, who is the patron of the Invictus Games, was the one to give the gold medals to the winners.

In the video below posted by official twitter page of Kensington Palace, Prince Harry is with the Georgian athletes saying “Cheers to Georgia!”:

Prince Harry joins the sitting volleyball team from Georgia for their final warm up ahead of the #InvictusGames sitting volleyball final. pic.twitter.com/wwstHo6pcJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 28, 2017

Apart from volleyball, Georgian personnel are also competing in racing, bicycling, swimming and archery in the Invictus Games.

“It is the third time that Georgian soldiers are participating in the Invictus Games, which is under Prince Harry’s patronage. In the first year ,Georgian soldiers were competing in London and then in Orlando, US,” Georgia’s Ministry of Defence said.