Burjanadze: Patriots’ Alliance Chose the Path of Ivanishvili’s Satellite
“Leader of the Democratic Movement party Nino Burjanadze speaking on September 29 about the Patriot’s Alliance minority.
The last actions of the Patriots’ Alliance party raises suspicion that they have chosen the path of being a satellite for [former Prime Minister] Bidzina ivanishvili. The current package on constitutional amendments passed with 4 votes [113 votes were needed for the quorum in parliament to pass highly-criticized amendments to the constitution. 117 MPs voted in favour of the changes. -ed.] and among them were votes from the Patriots’ Alliance too.

