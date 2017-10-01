Special Ops Buses Seen Mobilized before European Georgia Demonstration

At 18:00 the Movement for Liberty - European Georgia party held a protest at Pushkin square. The party’s mayoral candidate for Tbilisi, Elene Khoshtaria, announced the protest at a special briefing on September 30.

Special ops were seen earlier today mobilized near the chancellery building of the Government of Georgia in central Tbilisi. Nine buses were seen with special ops.

The party announced to hold the protest after a September 29 decision by Tbilisi City Assembly to pass 1,900 square meters of land around Pushkin Square in central Tbilisi to a company owned by former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, Old City Development, for the symbolic price of 1 Georgian Lari (GEL).

“This territory, which is not officially Bidzina Ivanishvili’s yet, is already surrounded by fences. For Ivanishvili and Kaladze [the Georgian Dream mayoral candidate for Tbilisi], the law is a way for the fulfillment of their corrupt wishes,” Khoshtaria said at a special briefing yesterday.

The Patriots’ Alliance party also held a demonstration at 16:00. The party leaders and supporters walked from Republic Square to the Parliament building.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not made any comments regarding why special ops have been mobilized in these numbers outside the chancellery building of the Government of Georgia. The press service of the chancellery building of Georgia also has not made any comments.