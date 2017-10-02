Independent member Aleko Elisashvili says he is Leaving Tbilisi City Assembly

“

I’m announcing openly and publicly that I am leaving Tbilisi City Assembly. I will write the notice about it on Monday [October 2], and I am encouraging all my colleagues to leave. I am also encouraging opposition members of the Assembly to leave. Since yesterday [the City Assembly’s decision on September 29 to give lands to a company owned by former Prime Minister Ivanishvili], we just don’t have the right to enter that room.

”