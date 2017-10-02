Tbilisi Mayor Candidate Khoshtaria: People are Starving and Billionaires Get Lands for One Lari

“

We will not let anyone seize our lands for Laris and pennies in such an impudent and brazen manner. They are walking well dressed, while citizens are living in poverty and in hunger, whereas billionaires are taking away our lands for one Lari. This will not continue... We all are telling them that this will not happen in Tbilisi anymore!

I understand people are disappointed, some may think that there is no point in protesting, that if they force us to leave the hearing room, they can get away with this [protesting opposition politicians were kicked out of a Tbilisi City Assembly hearing on September 29].

But no, they will not get away with this! No special ops officer, no misguided policeman, no billionaire and no oppressors will be able to stop our protest, because we are right. We fight for ideas, we don’t fight for money.

”