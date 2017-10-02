Government of Georgia Raises Salaries Fund for 2018
The Ministry of Finance of Georgia published its first project of the 2018 state budget.
The budget shows that 113,000 employees of the Government of Georgia will receive 1.39 billion GEL in salaries, which is four million GEL more than in 2017.
In previous years, it cost taxpayers in Georgia more than initially planned in the state budget to upkeep the government, as public servants received bonuses and additions to salaries. Additions worth 251 million GEL and bonuses worth 67 million GEL were issued in 2016.
Allocations for salaries indicated in the 2018 state budget for every Ministry or State institution:
- Government of Georgia - 1.3975 billion GEL, 0.2% increase y/y
- Parliament of Georgia - 29.5 million GEL, 11% decrease y/y
- Ministry of Infrastructure - 7.9 million GEL, unchanged y/y
- Ministry of Justice - 35.3 million GEL, 0.6% decrease y/y
- Ministry of Corrections - 125.8 million GEL, 1.1% increase y/y
- Ministry of Finance - 54.3 million GEL, unchanged y/y
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs - 7.6 million GEL, 0.4% increase y/y
- Ministry of Defence - 379.9 million GEL, 0.2% increase y/y
- Ministry of Internal Affairs - 390 million GEL, 1.1% increase y/y
- State Security Service - 76 million GEL, unchanged y/y
- Special State Protection Service of Georgia - 37.1 million GEL, unchanged y/y
- Ministry of Education - 26.9 million GEL, 3.2% increase y/y
- Ministry of Culture - 56.4 million GEL, 3.4% decrease y/y
- Ministry of Economy - 13.6 million GEL, 15% increase y/y
- Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Accommodation and Refugees of Georgia - 4.3 million GEL, 0.2% increase y/y
- Ministry of Health - 30.3 million GEL, 5% increase y/y
- Ministry of Energy - 2.6 million GEL, 1.3% increase y/y
- Ministry of Agriculture - 22.09 million GEL, 0.3% increase y/y
- Ministry of Environment Protection - 19.7 million GEL, 8.5% increase y/y
- Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs - 4.2 million GEL, 7% increase y/y
- Administration of the President of Georgia - 4.6 million GEL, unchanged y/y
- Administration of the Government of Georgia - 16.1 million GEL, 1.9% increase y/y
- Central Electoral Commission (CEC) - 26.9 million GEL, 1.4% increase y/y
