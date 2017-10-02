Government of Georgia Raises Salaries Fund for 2018

ფოტო: ტაბულა

The Ministry of Finance of Georgia published its first project of the 2018 state budget.

The budget shows that 113,000 employees of the Government of Georgia will receive 1.39 billion GEL in salaries, which is four million GEL more than in 2017.

In previous years, it cost taxpayers in Georgia more than initially planned in the state budget to upkeep the government, as public servants received bonuses and additions to salaries. Additions worth 251 million GEL and bonuses worth 67 million GEL were issued in 2016.

Allocations for salaries indicated in the 2018 state budget for every Ministry or State institution: