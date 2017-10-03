Government Plans to Reduce Privatization by 33% in 2018

ფოტო: მთავრობის ადმინისტრაცია

The Government of Georgia plans to reduce the volume of privatization (to decrease non-financial assets) by 30 million GEL next year, according to information published by the Ministry of Finance in the 2018 state budget.

The estimated volume for privatization for 2018 is 60 million GEL, which is 33% less than in 2017.

The budgeted privatization plan in 2018 is the lowest in the last 10 years. The official indicators of privatization in 2008-2018 are:

Decreasing non-financial assets does not only include property privatization; it also includes the revenue collected through the sale of state-owned licenses for radio-frequency waves licenses.

A large part of the privatization in 2015-2016 (equating approximately 150 million GEL) was revenue from radio-frequency waves licensing that was connected to the introduction of Fourth Generation (4G) internet in the country.