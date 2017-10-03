Standard & Poor’s Reduces Credit Rating of Georgian Railways

ფოტო: Reuters

International rating agency Standard & Poor's reduced the credit rating of Georgian Railways. The lowered evaluation is due to a sharp decline in the volumes of freight transport.

Standard & Poor's evaluated Georgian Railways with B+ "negative.”

In the first seven months of 2017, Georgian Railway transported 6.1 million tons of goods, which is 9% less year-on-year. Last year the revenues of the company fell by 23%.

A trend of turnover decline started in 2012; since then, the transportation of goods of Georgian Railways has reduced by 40%.

Turnover of Georgian Railways in 2012-2016:

2012 - 20.1 million tonnes

2013 - 18.2 million tonnes

2014 - 16.7 million tonnes

2015 - 14.1 million tonnes

2016 - 11.9 million tonnes

The Georgian government is estimating a growth in freight transport after the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is open, which will likely be in 2018. The railway project will serve to transport Chinese cargo by land for export to European markets, passing through the shortest route: Kazakhstan, Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

100% of shares of Georgian Railways belongs to JSC Partnership Fund (PF), a state-owned investment fund.

The Fund owns many strategically important assets of the country, including Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC) - with 100% of shares, Georgian State Electrosystem - with 100% of shares, Electricity System Commercial Operator - with 100% of shares, and JSC Telasi - with of 24.5%.