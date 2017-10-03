5.8 Million Visitors Entered Georgia in the First Nine Months of 2017

There were 5.8 million visitors in Georgia in the first nine months of 2017, which is 19.2% more compared to the same period of 2016.

According to the report published by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 763,000 people crossed the Georgian border in September 2017. Azerbaijan is the country from which the most visitors came in January-September 2017, with 1.3 million people visiting.

The countries from which the most visitors came from are Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

Top 10 countries from which Georgia had the most visitors in the first nine months of 2017:

Azerbaijan - 1.299 million visitors

Armenia - 1.24 million visitors

Russia - 1.1 million visitors

Turkey - 932,000 visitors

Iran - 272,000 visitors

Ukraine - 156,000 visitors

Israel - 99,900 visitors

Saudi Arabia - 53,000 visitors

Kazakhstan - 47,000 visitors

Poland - 46,000 visitors

The number of visitors that remained in the country for more than 24 hours in 2016 grew by 29%, according to a National Tourism Administration report.

Only visitors who stay in the country for more than 24 hours and use the consumer market (restaurants, hotels, etc.) are counted as tourists. Out of 5.8 million visitors, 2.8 million foreign citizens remained in Georgia for more than 24 hours

In the first seven months of 2017, money transacted through foreign credit cards in Georgia amounted to 1.86 billion GEL, which is 27% more compared to the same period last year.

Hotel Statistics

According to the same National Tourism Administration report, there are 1,700 hotels registered in Georgia in 2016. Tbilisi leads with 14,837 available bed places, followed by the Adjara region with 11,615 bed places.

In 2016, around 3,100 bed places were added countrywide, with recently opened hotels including the Biltmore Tbilisi, Crowne Plaza, and Gino Wellness.

Despite the growth in tourism in 2016 in comparison to recent years, tourism has yet to regain the levels experienced in 2007-2013. The highest growth indicator in tourism was in 2012, which was 56% year-on-year. In 2013, the growth indicator was 21%, and in 2014 - 2.3%, due to the introduction of stricter visa regulations. The growth indicator slightly recovered in 2015, reaching 7%. In 2016, the indicator was around 7.6%.