Deputy Minister of Energy Left Her Post

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Mariam Valishvili, the Deputy Minister of Energy of Georgia, resigned from her position today.

"Many interesting years, many interesting people, many emotions, many years later I am saying goodbye to the Ministry of Energy. However I cannot leave the energy sector," Valishvili wrote on her Facebook page in a private post not open to public, but seen by Tabula.

Valishvili's name as deputy minister is no longer indicated on the website of the Ministry of Energy.

Valishvili was the Commercial Director of the Gas and Oil Corporation in 2006-2007. In 2008, she became the head of former Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze's company, Kala Energy. In 2008 she became Deputy Minister of Energy, a post she has held until now.