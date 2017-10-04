New Regulations to be Introduced in the Gambling Sector

ფოტო: Reuters

According to the draft 2018 budget presented by the Ministry of Finance, and already introduced to Parliament of Georgia, the government intends to establish new regulations on gambling in 2018.

"The Government, based on the best practices of EU Member States, will develop regulations to limit the accessibility of gambling, especially for minors and addicted people. The Government will tighten control on the execution of regulations and strengthen preventive educational components, in order to prevent the public, and especially young people, from engaging in gambling," the draft budget states.

It is not specified what kind of regulations are planned.

The size of the Georgian gambling sector

In 2016, the total turnover of casinos and bookmakers amounted to 4.3 billion GEL, which is 16% more than in 2015, the draft 2018 state budget records. Out of this, 850 million GEL was from the bookmakers, meaning that casinos are the biggest source of revenue in the gambling business.

The biggest growth in the gambling sector was in 2015, amounting to 76% growth y/y, when the industry's size reached 3.7 billion GEL.

Currently, 138 firms engaged in various gambling games are registered in Georgia, employing a total of 6,500 persons.

Companies operating in the gambling sector are one of the biggest taxpayers in the state budget. The volume of taxes paid in the state budget increased sharply this year, which is linked to increased taxes for businesses in the sector.

From January 1, 2017, there was introduced an increase in taxes in the gambling industry. In the first half of 2017, 145 million GEL was collected from gambling business, which is 33% more than the amount collected in the entire 2016.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili had previously stated in 2015 that without regulations, online casinos and gambling are causing severe damage to the population.