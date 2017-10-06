Wizz Air Adds Flights from Kutaisi to Paris, Rome, Prague, and Barcelona

Four new flight destinations have been added to Kutaisi International airport from Hungarian budget airline company Wizz Air. Georgian citizens will be able to travel to four more European cities directly at low cost. Paris, Barcelona, Prague and Rome, are the destinations added to the list.

According to a statement issued by Wizz Air, a new aircraft A320 will be joining Georgia’s base too.

Wizz Air is operating in Georgia with 12 low-cost flights to nine different countries of Europe. The airline company’s base in Georgia is at Kutaisi International Airport.