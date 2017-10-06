Georgia Illustrated Through its Alphabet

Advertising agency JWT Metro and Metrograph Studio published a video this week showcasing the 33 letters of the Georgian alphabet. A word starting with each letter is used to illustrate the letter and to tell the audience an interesting fact from Georgia’s past or modern history.

The video was ordered by the Georgian National Book Center. The brand, “Georgia Made by Characters,” was created for the Georgia Guest of Honour project at the Frankfurter Buchmesse 2018 (Frankfurt Book Fair 2018). Marketing Company ‘Connect’ came up with the concept.

The Georgian alphabet and the language itself have a long history. The Georgian language has been mentioned as one of the oldest languages in the world that is still spoken today.