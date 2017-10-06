Tbilisi City Hall Supported to Grant Land to Ivanishvili-Owned Company

ივანიშვილის ბიზნეს ცენტრი სოლოლაკში ფოტო: telegraph.co.uk

Tbilisi City Hall supported yesterday the September 29 decision by Tbilisi City Assembly to give 1,900 square meters of land in central Tbilisi to a company owned by former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili. The hand-over of land now must be formally confirmed by Tbilisi City Assembly.

The company, ‘Tbilisi City,’ will receive the land for a symbolic price of one GEL, if Tbilisi City Assembly approves the decision. Based on the investment responsibilities, an underground parking lot has to be constructed on that territory.

During the September 29 voting at the City Assembly, members of opposition parties protested during the hearing and requested to postpone the discussion. Opposition party members Elene Khoshtaria, Zaal Udumashvili and others opposition party members were forcefully removed from the hearing room after Chairman of Tbilisi City Assembly Giorgi Alibegashvili called the police.

Opposition party Movement for Liberty-European Georgia held a protest at Pushkin square on October 1 against the proposed land transfer to the Ivanishvili-owned company.