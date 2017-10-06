Kaladze: Nobody Has the Illusion that We Will Solve Everything in Four Years
“Georgian Dream’s Mayoral Candidate Kakha Kaladze Speaking with Rustavi 2 on October 6. Local self-government elections, including elections for mayor of Tbilisi, will take place on October 21.
Nobody has the illusion that after four years there won’t be any problems left and that everything will be solved. This is impossible, these are problems that have been piling up for 20 to 25 years. The capital has been disfigured in every way possible, and the result is pretty obvious. However, if we don’t take specific steps today, trust me, progress of this city will be impossible.”
