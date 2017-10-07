Tbilisi City Fest 2017 Programs for October 7 and 8

The Annual Tbilisi City Fest, also known as Tbilisoba, is taking place this weekend. Activities will take place in central parts of Tbilisi all day long on October 7 and 8. It will cost taxpayers 1 million GEL to celebrate Tbilisoba.

Tbilisi City Hall shared the program for all the activities during this two days:



October 7

12:00-20:00 - Pavilions of Twin and Partner Cities of Tbilisi - Europe Square

12:00-18:00 - Auto Show - Exhibition & Sale of Antique and Modern Cars - Metekhi Bridge

12:00-19:00 - Kids Corner -12:00-19:00 - Drawing, Clay Modeling, Face Painting, Karaoke, Fun Starts, Animators’ Corner, Drummers’ Show, Fairy Tale Characters, Soap Bubbles Show - Rike Park/Amphitheater

12:00-19:00 - Sports Corner - Georgian Wrestling, Chess, Backgammon, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Acrobatic Gymnastics, Trampolining, Parkour, Boccia (for disabled people), Golf, Shavparosnebi (Black shields) Show, Weightlifting - Rike Park

12:00-19:00 - Fun Activities for Kids -The Voyage of Little Prince, Painting Corner, Archeology for Kids, Culinary for Kids, Kids Quiz Show - “New Tiflis"

12:00-19:00 - Kite Festival - Exhibition of Kites of Different Sizes and Shapes, Master Classes for Kids- Rike Park

12:00-19:00 – Photo Week – KOLGA TBILISI PHOTO 2017 -Photo Exhibition of the winners of the ONE SHOT CATEGORY - Leghvtakhevi

12:00-22:00 - Wine Festival - Tasting of Different Types of Georgian Wine, Exhibition & Sale - Rike Park

12:00-22:00 - Autumn Harvest - Degustation of Georgian Agricultural Products, Exhibition & Sale - Rike Park

12:00-22:00 - Culinary Festival - Georgian and Foreign Cusine - Rike Park

12:00 - 20:00 - “Mechanical Dream”- March in Different Types of Costumes/Performance by Actors and Musicians - " New Tiflis"

12:00-21:00 - Exposition of Georgian Stamps-"New Tiflis"

12:00-22:00 - Confectionary Festival - Exhibition & Sales of Confectionary Varieties and Performance by Famous Pastry Chefs - "New Tiflis"

11:00-19:00 - "Tbilisi Workshops" - Exhibition by Georgian State Museum of Folk and Applied Art - Ilia Garden

11:00-18:00 - Flower Exhibition - Exhibition & Sale of Plants, Bunches of Flowers, Modern Handmade Pieces and Paintings -Ilia Garden

13:00 -13:45 - Performance by Belarusian Folk Troupe, Ballroom Dances Group and Vocal Group- Rike Park

14:00 -19:00 Daytime Shows - Europe Square:

14:00 - Georgian Dance Master Classes by Tea Darchia

15:30 - Mixed Choreography Show Program: Traditional and Ballroom Dances, 3 Inclusive Dances and Dances from Musicals. Mixed Program Includes 15 Dances Performed by Elene B, Verka JaJanidze, Giorgi Sutidze and 3 Dancers with Disability

18:00-19:00 - Milonga (Tango Evening)

16:00-17:00 - Guardian of Tbilisi - Award Ceremony - Youth Palace

16:00-17:00 - Concert by Otar Taktakishvili Arts School Band – “New Tiflis”

18:00-19:00 – Concert by SvanSikh - "New Tiflis"

19:00 - 23:00 - Electronic Music - DJ Sumo; DJ Third Soul - " New Tiflis"

20:00-20:30 - A Joint performance by Giorgi Aleksidze Tbilisi Contemporary Ballet and Rusudan Meiparian Ensemble - “New Tiflis"

20:30-21:50 - "Tbilisuri Ezo" - "This is Where Heart Wants to Sing" - Concert by Liza Bagrationi - 4, Rome Street

20:00-21:00 – Concert by Tbilisi City Hall Big Band - Europe Square

October 8

12:00-20:00 - Pavilions of Twin and Partner Cities of Tbilisi- Europe Square

12:00 -18:00 - Auto Show - Exhibition & Sale of Antique and Modern Cars - Metekhi Bridge

12:00-19:00 - Kids Corner - Drawing, Clay Modeling, Face Painting, Karaoke, Fun Starts, Animators’ Corner, Drummers’ Show, Fairy Tale Characters, Soap Bubbles Show - Rike Park/Amphitheater

12:00-19:00 - Sports Corner - Georgian Wrestling, Chess, Backgammon, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Acrobatic Gymnastics, Trampolining, Parkour, Boccia (for disabled people), Golf, Shavparosnebi (Black shields) Show, Weightlifting - Rike Park

12:00-19:00 - Fun Activities for Kids -The Voyage of Little Prince, Painting Corner, Archeology for Kids, Culinary for Kids, Kids Quiz Show - “New Tiflis"

12:00-19:00 - Kite Festival - Exhibition of Kites of Different Sizes and Shapes, Master Classes for Kids- Rike Park

12:00-22:00 - Wine Festival - Tasting of Different Types of Georgian Wine, Exhibition & Sale - Rike Park

12:00-22:00 - Autumn Harvest - Degustation of Georgian Agricultural Products, Exhibition & Sale - Rike Park

12:00 - 21:00 - “Mechanical Dream”- March in Different Types of Costumes/Performance by Actors and Musicians - " New Tiflis"

12:00-21:00 - Exposition of Georgian Stamps-"New Tiflis"

12:00-22:00 - Confectionary Festival - Exhibition & Sales of Confectionary Varieties and Performance by Famous Pastry Chefs - "New Tiflis"

12:00-22:00 - Culinary Festival - Georgian and Foreign Cusine - Rike Park

11:00-18:00 - Fruit Festival - Fruit Wreath, Fruit Decorations and Flowers, Companies Present Various Fruit Cocktails, Juices, Jams - Sioni Street

13:00-14:00 - A Joint Concert Performance Between the Band of the Georgian Ministry of Defence and the Army Ground Forces Band of the Bundeswehr - Europe Square

14:00-19:00 - Daytime Shows - Europe Square:

14:00 - Georgian Dance Master classes by Tea Darchia

15:30 - Mixed Choreography Show Program: Traditional and Ballroom Dances, 3 Inclusive Dances and Dances from Musicals. Mixed Program Includes 15 Dances Performed by Elene B, Verka JaJanidze, Giorgi Sutidze and 3 Dancers with Disability

18:00-19:00 - Milonga (Tango Evning)

18:00-20:00 - Concert by Goofy Land - "New Tiflis"

20:00-20:30 - A Joint performance by Giorgi Aleksidze Tbilisi Contemporary Ballet and Rusudan Meiparian Ensemble - “New Tiflis"

20:00 - 23:00 - Electronic Music - DJ Ericsson - "New Tiflis"

20:30-22:00 - Award Ceremony of Honorary Citizen of Tbilisi and Gala Concert - Abanotubani / Legvtakhevi