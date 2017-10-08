Udumashvili: Severe Mistakes were made in Tbilisi under UNM Leadership

“

There were many serious and severe mistakes made in Tbilisi under the United National Movement leadership. Of course, one of the mistakes also was the chaotic process of building up the capital, which is still ongoing, and that’s why we have the result that we have. I can’t take the responsibility for what I haven’t participated in, however this doesn’t mean that I can’t talk about the mistakes which the party [UNM] had during its governance.

