Rustavi 2 Survey Results: Georgian Dream 36%, UNM 12%, European Georgia 8%
American research company Edison Research conducted a survey in Tbilisi about the October 21 elections, commissioned by Rustavi 2 TV company. The survey was conducted between September 22 to October 2 through face-to-face interviews, with a margin of error of +/–3 %, with 95% confidence interval. All respondents are adult-aged and eligible to vote in the upcoming local-self government elections in the capital.
In response to the question "If Tbilisi City Assembly elections were held today, which party would you vote for?" respondents said:
- Georgian Dream - 36%
- United National Movement - 12%
- Movement for Liberty - European Georgia - 8%
- Labor Party - 5%
- Alliance of Patriots - 4%
- Democratic Movement - 1%
- New Georgia - 1%
- Republican Party - 1%
- Have not decided - 15%
- Refuse to answer - 8%
- None - 9%
When asked: "If the Mayor's elections were held today, who would you vote for?" the following results were indicated:
- Kakhi Kaladze - 34%
- Zaal Udumashvili - 14%
- Aleko Elisashvili - 14%
- Elene Khoshtaria - 5%
- Irma Inashvili - 2%
- Giorgi Gugava - 2%
- Kakha Kukava - 1%
- Giorgi Vashadze - 1%
- Tengiz Shergelashvili - almost 1%;
- I have not decided - 13%
- Refuse to answer - 7%
- No one - 6%
There were 1200 respondents selected based on random sampling.
კომენტარები