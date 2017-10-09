ტაბულა

Local Self-Government Elections 2017

Rustavi 2 Survey Results: Georgian Dream 36%, UNM 12%, European Georgia 8%

ფოტო: edison

American research company Edison Research conducted a survey in Tbilisi about the October 21 elections, commissioned by Rustavi 2 TV company. The survey was conducted between September 22 to October 2 through face-to-face interviews, with a margin of error of +/–3 %, with 95% confidence interval. All respondents are adult-aged and eligible to vote in the upcoming local-self government elections in the capital.

In response to the question "If Tbilisi City Assembly elections were held today, which party would you vote for?" respondents said:

  • Georgian Dream - 36%
  • United National Movement - 12%
  • Movement for Liberty - European Georgia - 8%
  • Labor Party - 5%
  • Alliance of Patriots - 4%
  • Democratic Movement - 1%
  • New Georgia - 1%
  • Republican Party - 1%
  • Have not decided - 15%
  • Refuse to answer - 8%
  • None - 9%

When asked: "If the Mayor's elections were held today, who would you vote for?" the following results were indicated:

  • Kakhi Kaladze - 34%
  • Zaal Udumashvili - 14%
  • Aleko Elisashvili - 14%
  • Elene Khoshtaria - 5%
  • Irma Inashvili - 2%
  • Giorgi Gugava - 2%
  • Kakha Kukava - 1%
  • Giorgi Vashadze - 1%
  • Tengiz Shergelashvili - almost 1%;
  • I have not decided - 13%
  • Refuse to answer - 7%
  • No one - 6%

There were 1200 respondents selected based on random sampling.

