Rustavi 2 Survey Results: Georgian Dream 36%, UNM 12%, European Georgia 8%

ფოტო: edison

American research company Edison Research conducted a survey in Tbilisi about the October 21 elections, commissioned by Rustavi 2 TV company. The survey was conducted between September 22 to October 2 through face-to-face interviews, with a margin of error of +/–3 %, with 95% confidence interval. All respondents are adult-aged and eligible to vote in the upcoming local-self government elections in the capital.

In response to the question "If Tbilisi City Assembly elections were held today, which party would you vote for?" respondents said:

Georgian Dream - 36%

United National Movement - 12%

Movement for Liberty - European Georgia - 8%

Labor Party - 5%

Alliance of Patriots - 4%

Democratic Movement - 1%

New Georgia - 1%

Republican Party - 1%

Have not decided - 15%

Refuse to answer - 8%

None - 9%

When asked: "If the Mayor's elections were held today, who would you vote for?" the following results were indicated:

Kakhi Kaladze - 34%

Zaal Udumashvili - 14%

Aleko Elisashvili - 14%

Elene Khoshtaria - 5%

Irma Inashvili - 2%

Giorgi Gugava - 2%

Kakha Kukava - 1%

Giorgi Vashadze - 1%

Tengiz Shergelashvili - almost 1%;

I have not decided - 13%

Refuse to answer - 7%

No one - 6%

There were 1200 respondents selected based on random sampling.