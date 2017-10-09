Johannes Hahn, Zaza Pachulia and 11 Others among Honorary Citizen of Tbilisi

ფოტო: Open Days - European Week of Cities and Regions

EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, was among those who were granted the title of Honourary Citizen of Tbilisi. They were granted the title by Tbilisi City Hall.

The announcement was made during the last concert of Tbilisi City Fest / Tbilisoba 2017 on October 8.

NBA Champion Zaza Pachulia and opera singer Lado Ataneli were also on the list together with Johannes Hahn.

The list of new honourary citizens of Tbilisi are: