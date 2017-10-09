Johannes Hahn, Zaza Pachulia and 11 Others among Honorary Citizen of Tbilisi
EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, was among those who were granted the title of Honourary Citizen of Tbilisi. They were granted the title by Tbilisi City Hall.
The announcement was made during the last concert of Tbilisi City Fest / Tbilisoba 2017 on October 8.
NBA Champion Zaza Pachulia and opera singer Lado Ataneli were also on the list together with Johannes Hahn.
The list of new honourary citizens of Tbilisi are:
- EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn
- Tennis player Alexander Metreveli
- Journalist Tamaz Tkemaladze
- Doctor and Scientist Roman Shakarishvili
- Cardiologist Gulnara Chapidze
- Chemist Eter Kemertelidze
- Composer Vazha Durglishvili
- Singer Lado Ataneli
- Composer Tamaz Kurashvili
- Director and screenwriter Merab Tavadze
- Basketball player Zaza Pachulia
- Publicist and photographer Demiko Loladze
- Teacher and publicist Ziara Davarashvili
კომენტარები