Saakashvili: European Georgia Party Strengthened Ivanishvili
“Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili speaking in an interview with Rustavi 2 on October 8
European Georgia consists of people who made a conscious decision to separate from the United National Movement - and thus they strengthened Ivanishvili. This was for the profit of Ivanishvili. Whether they wanted this or not… this is an objective reality. Ivanishvili got stronger by this...
They [European Georgia party] announced my return [to Georgia] to be a major problem - and not Bidzina Ivanishvili.”
