Bokeria: Saakashvili doesn’t Want the Opposition to Have Success without Him

“

It is very unfortunate that in the middle of the pre-election campaign, Saakashvili and his surrounding people are continuing to seed dissidence within the opposition with such silly and dishonest accusations.

Unfortunately, the main enemy for Mikheil Saakashvili is European Georgia, and not the Georgian Dream, whereas for us, Ivanishvili’s rule is the main problem.

Saakashvili wants to be the leader of the opposition in Georgia and in Ukraine too. But in Ukraine, where he physically is, he is in favor of uniting the opposition, whereas in Georgia he is in favor of division, because he can’t physically be here. It turns out that there’s no success without him - this is his concept.

In regards to the silly and absurd accusation that we didn’t let him come to Georgia… it has been a year since this party is split [from the UNM]. What is it that has hindered him from coming to Georgia now?...

The truth is that he is not coming to Georgia for the same reason that he left Georgia. We should ask ourselves, when was he lying? When he said that the day after tomorrow he would be in Georgia, when two days before elections he says that he’s not coming, or when he publicly explained that apparently, this was all to frighten Ivanishvili and that he never actually considered coming? The truth is that he was always lying and Saakashvili made Ivanishvili use him to seed fear of disorder, then caused disappointment in his [Saakashvili’s] voters when he said that he’s coming, and now he is trying to cause dissidence within the opposition so that Ivanishvili’s regime isn’t stopped without him [Saakashvili’s involvement]. This is not in the interests of the Georgian people. Our interest is to stop this regime in a peaceful manner, that’s why all critical citizens should come to the elections and vote in favor of changing Ivanishvili’s regime.

”