Eight Detained during UNM Rally at Tbilisi City Assembly against Land Transfer

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Eight persons were detained at a rally of the United National Movement at Tbilisi City Assembly on October 10, according to information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The opposition members were protesting against the City Assembly approval at the session to transfer land around Pushkin Square to a company owned by former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili for 1 GEL. The assembly approved the transfer of territory on Taburi Mountain as well.

There was a physical confrontation between law enforcers and UNM members at the City Assembly building. The opposition members wanted to attend the Tbilisi City Assembly session, but were not allowed by police to enter the building. City Assembly Chairman Giorgi Alibegashvili only allowed for assembly members and the media to attend.