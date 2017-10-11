Lado Chanturia Elected as Judge in the European Court of Human Rights

ლადო ჭანტურია ფოტო: საგარეო საქმეთა სამინისტრო

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg voted today for Georgia’s candidate seat for a judge to the European Court of Human Rights Judge.

Judge Lado Chanturia received the highest evaluation. He was elected as a judge to the European Court of Human Rights for nine years.

Lali Papiashvili was in second and Otar Sichinava in third.

Last week the three candidacies were discussed at a meeting of Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. The committee recommended Lado Chanturia for the position.

Since February 2014, Chanturia has been Georgia's ambassador to Germany.

Georgia held a competition for the seat at the European Court of Human Rights three times. Twice the Expert Council of Strasbourg rejected all nominated candidates.