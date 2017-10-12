Mobile Phone Operators Rankings in Georgia

In January-August 2017, the population in Georgia paid 294.7 million GEL total for mobile operators and internet operators (without VAT and excise duty), according to the Georgian National Communications Commission.

This is 20.3 million GEL more than in the same period of 2016, a 7% increase y/y.

The 294 million GEL is spread among the following companies:

Magti - 135.8 million GEL, 8.9% increase y/y

Geocell - 108.8 million GEL, 7% increase y/y.

Beeline - 48.7 million GEL, 2% increase y/y

Silknet - 729,000 GEL, 17.4% decrease y/y.

Company rankings according to the number of subscribers in Georgia:

Magti - 1,997,546 subscribers, 0.1% increase y/y.

Geocell - 1,803,420 Subscribers, 3.2% increase y/y.

Beeline - 1,290,582 subscribers, 8.5% increase y/y.

Silknet - 22,162 subscribers, 17% decrease y/y.

Subscribers made 3.8 billion telephone calls in the first eight months of 2017 and sent 2.8 billion SMS messages.