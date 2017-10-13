Iconic Georgian Actress Found Dead in Her Home Aged 57

Georgian actress Lika Kavzharadze was found dead in her apartment in Tbilisi on October 11. She was 57 years old. Kavzharadze is known for her role as Marita in the film Natvris Khe, or Wishing Tree (1977) directed by Tengiz Abuladze.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened an investigation into her death according to Article 115 of the Criminal Code, involving incitement to commit suicide.

The MIA has not disclosed any information about the cause of death or further details surrounding the case.

President of the Chamber of Culture of Georgia Davit Okitashvili told journalists that a star for Honorary Artists for Kavzharadze will be opened in December 2017.

Kavzharadze was often described as the symbol of Georgian beauty.

The National Archive of Georgia published photos of the actress from her life:

ლიკა ქავჟარაძე. 1988 წელი. იური მეჩითოვის ფოტო ფოტო: ეროვნული არქივი

ლიკა ქავჟარაძე. 1992 წელი. იური მეჩითოვის ფოტო ფოტო: ეროვნული არქივი

ლიკა ქავჟარაძე შვილსა და მეუღლესთან ერთად. 1980 წელი ფოტო: ეროვნული არქივი

ლიკა ქავჟარაძე და გიორგი შენგელაია. თბილისი, 1987 წელი ფოტო: ეროვნული არქივი

ლიკა ქავჟარაძე შვილთან ერთად. 1980 წელი ფოტო: ეროვნული არქივი









The burial ceremony will be tomorrow at 15:00 at the Vake cemetery. The Ministry of Culture issued an official statement saying that they are working together with Tbilisi City Hall on organizing the ceremony.