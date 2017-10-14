Georgian MFA: We Fully Support Spain’s Territorial Integrity

საგარეო საქმეთა სამინისტრო ლოგო ფოტო: საგარეო საქმეთა სამინისტრო / mfa.gov.ge

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has issued an official statement on October 12 regarding the referendum in Catalonia for independence from Spain.

The Georgian MFA expressed its support towards the territorial integrity of Spain rejected of any unilateral declarations of independence.

“Georgia fully supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the kingdom of Spain and rejects unilateral declarations of independence.

We express our strong belief, that the crisis will be settled through dialogue and the Spanish government will defend the constitutional order and, therefore, guarantee the rights and freedoms of all of citizens,” reads the statement.

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili also posted on his Twitter that Georgia supports the territorial integrity of Spain: