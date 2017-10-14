Justice Minister Does Not Agree with Full Decriminalization of Drug Possession

თეა წულუკიანი ფოტო: ტაბულა

Minister of Justice of Georgia Tea Tsulukiani told journalists that she is not in favour of full decriminalization regarding Georgia’s drug policies on October 13.

The White Noise Movement, an organization fighting against Georgia’s draconian drug policies, criticized the Justice Minister for her “superficial statement” which they said “harms” current processes towards decriminalization.

“Drug policies in Georgia should become more liberal, however in no way there should be full decriminalization. I was and will be against of it. However, I also am in favour of liberalization in the way that the state has the leverage to fight, including through legal means, against not just dealers but also consumers. However, human rights should be defended with higher quality, we shouldn’t be satisfied only with those revolutionary steps that we’ve implemented,” Tsulukiani said.

The White Noise Movement issued an official statement in response saying it is unclear why Justice Minister Tsulukiani changed her position regarding decriminalization. She was one of the first initiators of the legislative package regarding drug policies in 2013.

“We think that in such a sensitive period, when the entire public’s attention is oriented towards the processes in the Parliament of Georgia, such a statement from the Minister is a harmful and irresponsible step,” they said.

Active campaigns demanding the liberalization of drug policies started in 2010.

The first large demonstration held in Tbilisi demanding the decriminalization of marijuana was on June 2, 2013.

As a result of numerous campaigns by decriminalization activists including the June 2nd Movement, White Noise Movement, GeNPUD and others, in a 2015 case the Constitutional Court of Georgia approved the appeal of civic activist Beka Tsikarishvili and ruled that the possession of less than 70 grams of marijuana would not be punishable by jail time. In 2016, the Constitutional Court also ruled that the consumption of marijuana is not punishable by jail time.

In 2016, around 40 movements and organisations working in the drug policies field created a national platform on drug policy, with the aim to decriminalize the consumption of all drugs.