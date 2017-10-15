US Embassy Disappointed there was no Consensus on Constitutional Changes

ფოტო: პარლამენტი

The US Embassy in Tbilisi is “disappointed” that parties could not “reach consensus” on amendments to the Constitution of Georgia, which was adopted by parliament on October 13, the embassy said in an official statement.

“The Embassy believes that constitutional changes create the strongest basis for lasting reform when they enjoy broad-based consensus across parties and society. The Embassy places strong weight on the opinion of the Venice Commission, and supports its recommendations. We are disappointed that the sides involved could not reach consensus,” reads the statement.

The legislative package on constitutional amendments were vetoed by President Giorgi Margvelashvili, however Parliament of Georgia overturned the President’s veto at an extraordinary session on October 13.

Opposition parties, the President, and civil society organizations have been criticizing the legislative package on numerous occasions since its first adoption in June, saying it is a document drafted by the ruling Georgian Dream party alone, and not a document of consensus.