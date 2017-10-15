Bjork to Hold 2 Concerts in Tbilisi

ფოტო: Saintheron

Famous Icelandic musician Björk will perform in Tbilisi twice as part of the SOU festival.

Björk will hold solo concerts in Tbilisi on October 31 and November 1.

SOU (Stream of Unconsciousness) is an annual festival of contemporary music and visual arts in Georgia.

Tickets for the concerts will be available on October 16. Tickets range from 50 to 750 GEL.

The Björk shows were confirmed by the SOU festival organizers in a statement on October 15:

“Good Evening, we are glad to announce that SOU festival continues its program of 2017. In partnership with ROOMS HOTELS, we are honored to present two concerts by the legendary Icelandic musician and one of the most influential artists of our times, Björk. The performances, featuring the strings of Georgian Philharmonic Orchestra, will take place at Tbilisi Concert Hall and State Opera House of Georgia.

• Tbilisi Concert Hall - October 31 - 21:00. The tickets will be available from Monday, 10:00 AM at box office of the concert hall and online at www.tkt.ge.Ticket prices from: 50 to 570 GEL.

• State Opera House of Georgia - November - 21:00. The tickets will be available from Monday, 10:00 AM at box office of the Opera house and online at www.tkt.ge. Ticket prices from: 80 to 750 GEL.”