President of Georgia Pays Official Visit to Italy

ფოტო: პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაცია

President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili is currently on an official visit to Italy.

The official greeting ceremony will be held today, October 16, at the presidential palace of Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The meeting between the two Presidents will be held in a wider format together with delegations.

Accompanying Margvelashvili are his political secretary Pikria Chikhradze, Parliamentary Secretary Ana Dolidze, the Secretary of the National Security Council Davit Rakviashvili, Advisor to the President for Foreign Affairs Tengiz Pkhaladze, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vakhtang Makharoblishvili, Head of the Administration of the President of Georgia Giorgi Abashishvili, and Georgia’s Ambassador to Italy Karlo Sikharulidze.

Besides meeting with the President of Italy, the delegation will also meet with the chairman of the Senate of Italy Pietro Grasso. President Margvelashvili will also meet students of NATO’s defense college in Rome and will give a lecture there.

The official visit of the President of Georgia to Italy will end on October 17.