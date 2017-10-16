European Georgia Holds Final Meeting with Voters Before Local Elections

The Movement for Liberty - European Georgia opposition party led a final pre-election meeting with voters in Tbilisi, with less than one week until local self-government elections on October 21, 2017. The party’s leaders spoke about their electoral programme of European Georgia.

“Throughout my political career and work with people, I cannot remember a time I felt more pessimism and disappointment in people’s eyes. That’s because of the unfulfilled promises of the Georgian Dream, lies, and un-doing work which has put many people in despair regarding the future.

That’s why our aim today isn’t just to win in the elections, but also to restore hope and faith in people,” Davit Bakradze, one of the leaders of the party, said.

The party’s mayoral candidate for Tbilisi, Elene Khoshtaria, also gave a speech.