New Direct Flight Kutaisi to Athens With Wizzair

Hungarian low-cost airline company WizzAir will launch in spring 2018 several new destinations from the Greek capital Athens - and among the new destinations is Kutaisi.

Tickets on the Athens - Kutaisi route with WizzAir will start from as low as 9.99 EUR for a one-way ticket.

“The most famous ancient capital’s citizens will have some really great opportunities to discover Central and Eastern Europe with us, as the tickets for the newest routes start from as low as EUR 9.99*!” says WizzAir in its statement.

WizzAir also informed public earlier this month that new flights destinations from Kutaisi will be added to Paris, Barcelona, Prague, and Rome.

Wizz Air is operating in Georgia with 12 low-cost flights to nine different countries in Europe. The airline company’s base in Georgia is at Kutaisi International Airport.