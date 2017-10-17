Kobakhidze: New Ombudsman will be Selected in November

ფოტო: პარლამენტი

Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze stated that a new Public Defender of Georgia will most probably be selected in November.

Kobakhidze added that the ruling Georgian Dream party has not started active consultations yet about candidates for the position.

Kobakhidze was asked by journalists whether the new ombudsman will be the current Head of the Office of the Personal Data Protection Inspector Agency, Tamar Kaldani. Kobakhidze responded that “Kaldani would be a good Ombudsman.”

“We haven’t started active consultations in regards to this matter. Consultations will start in the following days and by the end of November we will already announce the candidate. Most probably, the new ombudsman will be appointed in the same month,” stated Kobakhidze.

The Public Defender of Georgia is elected for a five year term by the MPs of the Parliament of Georgia. Parliamentary factions and groups have the right to suggest their own candidates.

Current Ombudsman Ucha Nanuashvili’s term is coming to an end this December. Nanuashvili was chosen for the position by the Parliament of Georgia on December 12th, 2012.