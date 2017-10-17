Lavrov: We Respect South Ossetia’s Sovereignty

ფოტო: Sputnik Абхазия

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia,Sergey Lavrov stated that “Russia respects the sovereignty of South Ossetia,” at the International Festival of Students and Youth in Sochi, Russia.

An attendees asked Lavrov whether there is a chance of “unification between the two Ossetias,” to which Lavrov responded:

“The Republic of South Ossetia is recognized as an independent state by us. Russian peacekeepers and the Russian army have been helping them [Ossetians] to prevent the forceful solution to the so-called ‘territorial problem’ by then-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili. We respect the sovereignty of South Ossetia and will help them to protect it through close relations.”

Following the 2008 August war, only Russia and Nicaragua recognize the independence of Georgia’s breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Venezuela, Vanuatu, Nauru and Tuvalu joined in 2009, though several years later, Vanuatu and Tuvalu revoked their recognition.