Renovation of Parliament Buildings to Cost 4.5 million GEL

ფოტო: საქართველოს პარლამენტი

Renovations for the two parliament buildings in Tbilisi and in Kutaisi will cost the government 4.5 million GEL, MP Anri Okhanashvili disclosed to Interpressnews agency. Okhanashvili says a special commission is working on the renovation project.

It is planned to renovate the exterior of the Kutaisi building. For the Tbilisi parliament building, there are plans for the entire restoration of the building as well as the renovation of the interior. All the renovation plans will cost between 4 and 4.5 million GEL, Okhanashvili says.

“The most urgent is to paint the exterior of the parliament building in Kutaisi. Water is coming down because the facade is damaged. The decision about this has been already made by the staff of the Parliament and the work will start soon.

There are also no parking lots in the garden outside the Parliament. . . The space is also not adapted to disabled people’s needs.

In regards to the Tbilisi building, several renovation projects are being discussed at the moment,” stated Okhanashvili, adding that the works will probably start next year.

Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze also emphasized the need for renovations.

“You all see in what condition the Kutaisi building and its surrounding territory are in. This is definitely not a desirable condition. Unfortunately, water is leaking in the building, thus there is a need for urgent renovation. It is of utmost importance to take care of the surrounding territory too. This park should be accessible not just for MPs, but for the resident of Kutaisi too,” Kobakhidze stated.